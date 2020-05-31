MYO donates second batch of food hampers

The Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) which participates in Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) organized cricket competitions has once again made a sterling donation to the vulnerable during the current COVID – 19 pandemic.
MYO earlier in May distributed 500 food hampers to a number of affected communities. The Organisation was recently back on the benevolence trail, this time donating another 400 food hampers to the Visually Impaired and Persons with Disabilities Society, and other communities in Georgetown and Berbice.