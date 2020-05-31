Helping HIV-positive sisters to survive COVID-19

“I am kind of scared and everybody like me, you know they scared. This is something new and, you know, we already have a compromised immune system so we all just frighten,” said a mother who has been living with HIV for a number of years.

“I want to talk about it and let people out there understand that this thing is real. People like me with HIV, we have to take extra care, we cannot take chances.”

Since being diagnosed with HIV and placed on treatment, she has been supporting mainly HIV-positive women as she believes they feel better speaking with someone who has walked their path or is walking their path.