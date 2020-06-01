‘Nightmare’ for Trinidad cancer patient stuck in UK since March

(Trinidad Express) An appeal has been made to the Government to engage in diplomatic discussions so Trinidad and Tobago nationals stranded abroad can return home aboard planes being sent here to repatriate foreign nationals.

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar, by letter dated May 29, 2020, wrote to Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses noting that it has been more than two months since this country’s borders were closed and many nationals are stranded in other lands and facing difficulty financially and emotional strain.

Ramadhar questioned whether the ministry made any effort to assist those citizens to return home.

“It is my understanding that some countries are preparing repatriating flights to Trinidad and Tobago to retrieve their citizens. Is the ministry making any effort to utilise this opportunity to bring our citizens home aboard these flights?” asked Ramadhar.

“While I understand that this is an extraordinary situation, I am seeking the intervention of your good office to prioritise diplomatic discussions to assist our vulnerable citizens forthwith for seats on repatriation flights,” he added.

Ramadhar told the Express that he also tried to submit urgent questions to the Parliament last Friday on this issue but they were not approved.

He said many nationals are in need of help and arrangements should be made to assist them given that these planes will be coming to T&T empty and diplomatic discussions could see some of the vulnerable citizens being brought back home.

There are nationals in the United Kingdom, United States and India that could be helped if the Government engages in discussions to help them, said the MP.

One flight a week

One national who is in the UK told the Express that it has been a nightmare for him and he is praying that he can be helped in the same way cancer patient Krissa Bissoon was assisted to return from the Bahamas.

The man, who requested to remain anonymous, said the authorities have his letters and information pleading for help.

He said he visited the United Kingdom on vacation earlier this year and whilst there he began experiencing severe epigastric pains and was rushed to hospital.

He said in March, just before T&T’s borders were closed, he was diagnosed with an aggressive and rare form of cancer.

The man said attempts to have his return ticked revalidated before the close of the Trinidad and Tobago borders were practically impossible as the airline flies the Trinidad-to-UK route only once weekly, leaving him stranded with no form of assistance forthcoming.

He said there have been several appeals for assistance to the National Security Ministry.

He said because of his case, he reached out to both consulates for assistance, in the hope he could be accommodated on one of the British Airways repatriation flights for UK citizens stranded in Trinidad, starting early this month.

He said his situation is grim as his health is deteriorating daily and he can no longer finance his stay or obtain medical treatment in the UK.

He noted that cancer patient Bissoon was allowed to return home from the Bahamas and the same treatment should be afforded to him.

The man said he has lost almost 30 pounds due to the nature of the cancer and daily stress of trying to return to Trinidad.

He pleaded for equal and fair treatment from the Government and for compassion and understanding to his plight.

He said he is willing to adhere to all civil aviation and public health protocols and fund his quarantine in Trinidad.

The man said his situation is very urgent as he needs medical treatment.