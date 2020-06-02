The importance of a COVID-19 vaccine

Right now, it is a fact that the fast global spread of COVID-19 means none of us will be safe from this pandemic until we are all safe. What that means is that only one thing will stop this pandemic in its tracks: a vaccine.

In the UK and in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana families have been pulled apart by death and illness and people have made enormous personal sacrifices to slow the spread of this virus.

The reality is that continued adherence to the rules and restrictions is vital, especially with regards to social distancing and wearing of masks. To be honest too often I have seen people gathering in places such as the seawall or crowding onto public transport. Ignoring the rules and exposing themselves and others to risk.