Facilitators for shared governance talks

Dear Editor,

As a part of our ‘Dream Guyana Campaign’ my ‘Ad hoc Group of Professionals’ would like to recommend a team to facilitate discussions on a shared governance approach between President David Granger and the Leader of the Opposition, former President Bharrat Jagdeo.

It is recommended that this facilitation team include: Sir Shridath Ramphal, Sir Ronald Sanders, former Ambassador Rudy Insanally and two others.

We would like to take this opportunity to say to President Granger and Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo, that we are confident they can put their differences aside, and come together to transform the governance landscape and Guyana, for the good of our country.

Yours faithfully,

Audreyanna Thomas