GAWU prepared to help dismissed oil sector workers

Dear Editor,

The GAWU’s attention was drawn to a social media post as it related to two workers who recently lost their jobs after they apparently raised questions related to their employment status at a meeting of a well-known company engaged in the oil sector. If the post is, indeed, an accurate reflection of the events that transpired then the workers in question, it seems, were dismissed without being afforded an opportunity to provide any explanation. Apart from that incident, we saw too allegations raised about other infractions though no details were provided.

Having examined the information shared on social media, we cannot help but be concerned that worker’s rights seem to be trampled upon un-wantonly. The GAWU is prepared, at this time, to offer our assistance to those affected along with other workers employed in the oil and gas sector, or any sector for that matter, who are aggrieved or wish to seek advice regarding their rights at work.

We are aware that many workers, in the unorganized sectors, are facing difficulties at their workplaces either by employers who are un-reasonable or maybe un-knowledgeable of the relevant Laws. Our Union having considered this matter wishes to offer its assistance with a view to have those affected being treated fairly.

We are hopeful that our offer would assist to bring justice to those workers who may have been wronged and have no one to turn to.

Yours faithfully,

Seepaul Narine

General Secretary

GAWU