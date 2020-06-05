Rich countries enjoy huge tech advantage in global COVID-19 war

As the still rampaging coronavirus pandemic persists, compelling companies to consider and increasingly, implement work-from-home policies, rich countries are, in more ways than one, reaping the benefits of their technological advancement.

No less than anywhere in the developed world, poor countries like Guyana are seeking to put makeshift mechanisms in place to ensure that as far as possible, they maintain a modicum of normalcy in what is a decidedly abnormal situation. One such way is to seek to put temporary mechanisms in place to ensure that critical workplaces continue to provide services and the closure of schools notwithstanding, that some measure of home schooling is put in place. In this regard, developing and underdeveloped countries are still being left far behind by so called ‘First World’ countries in their efforts to ensure that vital services do not collapse completely.