Private sector calls for all to accept recount result

As the nation nears the conclusion of the Recount of the votes cast in the March 2nd general elections, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday called upon all the people of Guyana and each of the contesting parties to recognize and accept the result of the Recount, agreed to by both President David Granger and General Secretary of the PPP/C Bharrat Jagdeo, as the final decision and declaration of the Guyana Elections Commission.

“The Private Sector especially calls upon the people of our country, regardless of political preferences, to respect and uphold the rule of law and to keep the peace in their individual and collective well-being and in the interest of our beloved country”, a release from the PSC said.