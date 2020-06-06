Students can opt out of Grade Six exams

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ingrid Trotman yesterday said that students who don’t want to sit the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) exams over the two-day course in July will not be forced to write the exam.

With over 14,000 students set to write the four exams on July 1 and July 2, and many parents still concerned about safety measures amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Trotman said that if parents decide they do not want their children sit the exam at this time, the ministry will not force those parents to do so.