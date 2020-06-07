Students anxious about return to classrooms for CSEC, CAPE exams

Students are beginning to express anxieties about a Ministry of Education plan to have classes begin on June 15 for CSEC and CAPE exams in July.

At a webinar on Friday, Ministry officials disclosed that Guyana had opposed the July exams plan but was outvoted at the CARICOM Council for Human and Social Development.

“As it is right now, students are not fully prepared. To be dealing with frustrations about COVID-19 and then being thrown into an exam room, an exam they are probably not even prepared to write, I don’t think so,” a 16-year-old student of St Joseph High said yesterday when speaking about the decision. Wishing to remain anonymous, she said that she will write her exams because she does not want to be set back by a year but mostly because the decision has already been made. Additionally, she said that her parents have discussed this with her and they agree that the conditions are challenging but the options are limited.