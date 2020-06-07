APA adamant July exams will further disadvantage hinterland students -official says students complained about access to online learning services

The Amerindian Peoples’ Association (APA) says that the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) decision to hold key examinations in July is further depriving hinterland students of opportunities to have access to quality education and putting indigenous communities at greater risk.

The National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) along with the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) are scheduled for next month.

“The APA’s concerns are that having that particular set of examinations this year may very well further entrench our children to a disparity or further disadvantage where a system … has not been equal so the … space of inequality for proper or formal education will now be a bigger gap for our children,” APA’s Governance and Rights Coordinator Laura George told the Sunday Stabroek yesterday.