Indigenous groups urge postponement of Grade Six, CSEC exams

The National Toshaos Council (NTC), the North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB) and the South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) are calling for the postponement of the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations as they say little or no attention was paid to hinterland students during the almost three-month period in which schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We call on the Ministry of Education (MoE) and all other relevant education authorities to pay attention to our situation and to take necessary action to ensure that provisions are put in place for our students to be properly readied and tutored for these exams in a completely fair and just way – and therefore to consider postponement of these exams in the circumstances. We stand in solidarity with those calling for a postponement of these all-important Primary School – Grade Six (Common Entrance), and Secondary School – CSEC exams. Our children have not been sufficiently coached or taught and are not ready for these exams,” a joint statement by the three organisations said.