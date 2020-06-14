105-year-old Palms resident recovers from COVID-19

A 105-year-old woman is among three Palms Geriatric Home residents who have fully recovered after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Social Protection yesterday said the woman and the other recuperated residents will soon be integrated with the other residents at the institution.

Additionally, the ministry said in a statement that seven other residents, who had also tested positive, are being monitored in accordance with the strict control measures implemented by the Ministry of Health. All positive cases are quarantined in a separate ward.