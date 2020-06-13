Palms resident, 105, recovers from COVID-19

A female resident of the Palms Geriatric Home who is 105 is among three residents of the home who have recovered from COVID-19.

A release today from the Ministry of Social Protection said that the female is one of three who have fully recovered and will be reintegrated with other residents at the institution.

The release said that the remaining seven residents are recovering and being monitored in accordance with strict control measures implemented by the Ministry of Public Health.

All positive cases have been quarantined in a separate ward.

The release said that the first case at the Palms was detected on May 5th and due to rigorous screening there has been no new case since May 23.

Two residents of the Palms have died from COVID-19.