Four more residents at Palms test positive for COVID-19 -no staff infected, says Director

Four additional persons from the Palms Geriatric Home have tested positive for the virus which now brings the total number of infected at the institution to five.

Director of Social Services, Whentworth Tanner, told Stabroek News that in addition to the tenth person who died from COVID-19, four others have tested positive for the deadly virus.

He disclosed that the persons tested positive are all residents of the Home, and are currently being housed in an infirmary located in the compound, a safe distance away from the general population.