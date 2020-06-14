Murdered Atlantic Gardens businesswoman laid to rest after body flown to Canada

Sattie Bekharry, the businesswoman who was murdered in her Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara home earlier this month, was laid to rest in Canada yesterday.

A virtual funeral service was held from 7.30 am to 9.45 am at the Lotus Funeral and Cremation centre in Toronto, Canada.

All four of Beekharry’s children reside in Canada, where her body was flown for her final rites since all her children were unable to travel to here due to the restrictions in place for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).