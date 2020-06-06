Prashad Nagar driver charged with murdering Atlantic Gardens woman

Rafeek Khan, the 35-year-old driver who was found hiding in the Atlantic Gardens home of businesswoman Sattie Beekharry a short while after she was heard shouting “murder,” was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with killing her.

Khan, of Lot 47 Chandranagar Street, Prashad Nagar, appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him via Skype by Magistrate Marissa Mittleholzer.

It was alleged that Khan murdered Beekharry on June 1st, at Atlantic Gardens, East Coast Demerara.

He was not required to plead to the charge. The matter was adjourned until July 20th, when it will be called again at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Beekharry was found dead at her Lot 152-154 Begonia Drive, Atlantic Gardens, house on Monday afternoon.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday showed that she died as a result of a brain haemorrhage due to multiple trauma to her head. Beekharry also suffered multiple fractures to her ribs.

Region 4(C) Commander Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor had previously told Stabroek News that the police were summoned to the scene by a neighbour, who heard Beekharry screaming for help.

By the time the police arrived, Andries-Junor had said, the place was silent

but they observed an individual, later

confirmed to be Khan, peeping through

a window. The police requested entry he did not open.

As a result, they broke the door and went into the house. Beekharry’s body was discovered on the floor of the kitchen, which is situated in the lower flat of the house.

Khan, who initially ventured into the ceiling of the house to evade the police, was subsequently arrested after the law enforcers used teargas to get him out of his hiding place.

On Thursday, the police received legal advice to charge Khan with murder.

While Beekharry’s relatives are still puzzled as to what might have been the motive and the relationship, if any, between her and the suspect, this newspaper was informed by a police source that Khan allegedly told investigators that he killed Beekharry over some money which she owned him.

Beekharry was the mother of four children, all of whom reside overseas.

The woman’s family has been seeking to make arrangements to have her body flown to Canada for her funeral since her children are unable to travel here due to the restrictions in place for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Beekharry resided in Canada but would often travel here. She returned to Guyana and was unable to travel back due to the restrictions implemented as a result of COVID-19.

Tony (only name given), a handyman who works with one of Beekharry’s neighbours, had told this newspaper that he was performing his duties in the yard when he heard Beekharry shouting “Murder! Help!”

According to Tony, a man frequently visited the house and would argue with Beekharry over money. “Up to Saturday I hear she and somebody had an argument in the house fah some hundred and twenty five thousand and she seh ‘Yes, I pay the workman’ because the lady was repairing, basically doing renovation to her place,” he had said.