US official expects Granger, Jagdeo to honour commitment to `respect legitimate recount results’

Acting Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Michael G Kozak this evening said he expected President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to honour their commitment to “respect legitimate recount results”

In a tweet this evening, Kozak, who has frequently commented on the Guyana elections said: “We look to President Granger and Opposition Leader Jagdeo to honor their commitments to respect legitimate recount results. The U.S. will support those leaders and institutions that adhere to Guyana’s democratic principles and ensure the voice and will of the people is heard”.

With the recount of votes drawing to a close, Western countries and observer missions have upped the call for recognition of the recount process.

President Granger has faced questions about whether he will accept the recount result. He has stated that he will accept any declaration by the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission. This statement has raised doubts in the minds of people.