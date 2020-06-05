Guyana News

OAS says recount result will provide credible basis for legitimate gov’t

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of American States (OAS) last evening declared that the soon to be concluded National Recount here will yield a credible result for the March 2nd General and Regional Elections (GRE).

“A declaration based on these results would lead to the installation of a legitimate government,” the Secretariat said in a press statement.

The statement is seen as significant in light of Wednesday’s declaration by the incumbent APNU+AFC that numerous instances of fraud have been unearthed during the 29-day recount and therefore the result from the process will not be credible.