Harmon accuses OAS of ‘obnoxious’ interference after recount statement

APNU+ AFC campaign Co-Chairman Joseph Harmon yesterday said that the Organisation of American States (OAS) went into the “boundary” of “interference” when it declared that the National Recount will yield a credible result for the March 2nd general and regional elections.

“To preempt a ruling of the Chairman of the Elections Commission is, in my view, stepping beyond just international relations and is stepping into the boundary, in my view, of interference,” he said.

According to the former Minister of State, his party recognises the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and CARICOM as having the authority to pronounce on the results once the tabulation is completed.