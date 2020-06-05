Housing authority extends land discount promotion

In keeping with its efforts to make housing affordable for Guyanese, the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has extended its Republic Jubilee land discount promotion until June 30.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release yesterday, the promotion was initially to run for a period of three months – March 1 to May 26. The decision was taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is intended to allow house lot owners who may have been affected, more time to make their payments.

Back in February, in celebration of Guyana’s 50th Republic Jubilee, the CH&PA had announced that house lot applicants who were allocated land between October last year and February this year, would receive a 50% discount in the cost of the land.