Senior US official backs OAS call for rapid end to elections process

In his latest call for democracy to be upheld here, Acting Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael G Kozak yesterday backed a call by the Organisation of American States (OAS) for a swift recount of ballots to be done here for the final declaration of results (see other story on page 11.)

In a tweet, Kozak noted that it has been six weeks since the elections with no result. He said that the United States stands with the OAS in calling on the Guyana Elections Commission to conduct a recount as soon as possible.

“Guyanese citizens need a government elected based on a credible count of their votes now more than ever”, he declared.