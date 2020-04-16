Collision with cow claims life of taxi driver

The victim of the fatal accident which occurred on Tuesday night when a motorcar collided with a cow on the Good Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara, has been identified as a taxi driver and former resident of No. 46 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The dead man, Rakesh Singh, 32, who relocated to Lot 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara and has been living there for about a year, died on Tuesday at about 10 pm, four hours after the mandated 6 pm curfew. The driver, who is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital suffering from head injuries, has also been identified. He is Kelron Benjamin, 24, of lot 114 Surat Drive, Triumph, East Coast Demerara and a former Emergency Medical Technician with the Guyana Fire Service.

According to some tenants who shared the house Singh was renting, the two men are friends and had been seen drinking during the evening hours on Tuesday. One of the tenants told Stabroek News that he left them at the house but when he returned they had already left. The man said that he received the news of his acquaintance’s death yesterday morning.

The tenants also said that the man was to be married soon.

According to the police report, the two men were in motorcar PJJ 675, proceeding west along the northern lane of the southern carriageway of the road. It was reported that the car was speeding when the front of the vehicle collided with the cow which was on the said carriageway. As a result of the collision both Benjamin and Singh were injured. They were picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Singh was pronounced dead on arrival while the Benjamin was admitted suffering from head injuries.