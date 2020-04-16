SleepIn Hotels plans expansion to Barbados

The management of the SleepIn Hotels in Guyana yesterday announced that it has taken the brand international.

On his Facebook page, proprietor Clifton Bacchus said that SleepIn Hotel has purchased an acre of land in St. Lawrence Gap, the heart of tourism in Barbados.

“We are also proud to say that the plan is to put a SleepIn hotel in every Caribbean island. In keeping with this plan, the SleepIn hotel is moving to St. Vincent to start a project of building a modern hotel”, Bacchus said.

Bacchus has been trying to gain approval for a casino at his Church Street property to no avail.