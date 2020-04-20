SleepIn proprietor to place Guyanese hospitality at centre of Barbados expansion

Clifton Bacchus, proprietor of SleepIn Hotel, plans to use Guyanese food and hospitality as a central focus to capture the hearts of the people of Barbados.

With St. Lawrence Gap, being considered the heart of tourism in Barbados, where “culture meets and merge” Bacchus, has begun his expansion journey to go international.

Bacchus who told Stabroek News, that his intentions were to have the hotel completed within the period of a year and a half, is now reconsidering that timeframe, due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has placed all things on a standstill.

During a telephone interview, Bacchus shared his dreams of taking the hotel, which he labeled as a “Guyana brand” to all of the Caribbean, once given health and strength.

He believes that Guyana has a unique culture and the style of cooking is one that he plans to take with him internationally. To keep the Guyanese style of cooking, he expressed that his intentions are to take a few employees at the managerial level and to employ Guyanese that now reside in Barbados.

When asked about challenges he is concerned about facing, he responded by saying that over the years his attentiveness to hotel management was keen and so he believes that his style of managing a hotel and other businesses would have prepared him well enough.

Bacchus who has confidence in the country chosen to start his expansion, will source his financing from financial institutions right on the tourist island where he plans to construct a modern-day hotel.

He however, does not plan to include a casino because the laws on the island do not permit it.

Bacchus is optimistic that all will go well and is set to begin advertising on the island after the pandemic is over.