East Canje couple busted with cannabis at bridge, wife escapes in vehicle

A Number Two Village, East Canje, Berbice couple were yesterday busted with a quantity of marijuana at the Berbice River Bridge.

According to information gathered, police stopped motor car, PSS 1868, around 10. 50 am at the Berbice River Bridge check point.

At the time ex police constable, Khushyal Grant, 28, along with his wife Rokeisha Collins, 34, a food vendor and their two children ages 4 and 3 years, were present in the car.

Police conducted a search on the vehicle during which they found a white salt bag in the back of the left side passenger seat covered with clothing.

The couple, who were questioned about the items in the bag, did not respond which led ranks to open the bag in their presence.

Police discovered seven parcels wrapped with transparent plastic suspected to be cannabis. The items were later weighed and amounted to 9 kg.

After the discovery, Collins jumped into the car and drove away with her children. Grant, who was arrested denied having any knowledge of the items.

Meanwhile, police are presently on the lookout for Collins. Checks were made at her house where the motor car was discovered and then impounded.

In July, 2019, CANU arrested the couple at their house after they were found allegedly with a quantity of cannabis.