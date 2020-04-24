Ex-cop, wife charged with possession of cannabis

An East Canje Berbice couple who were busted with a quantity of cannabis at the Berbice River Bridge outpost on Sunday, were yesterday charged jointly with possession of narcotics when they appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court.

The couple, Khushyal Grant, 28, an ex-police constable along with his wife Rokeisha Collins, 34, a food vendor and also an ex-police officer, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

The charge stated that on Sunday, April, 19, the duo had in their possession 9 kilogrammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Both accused pleaded not guilty to the charge and were placed on $150,000 bail each.

They will return to court on May 12.

On Sunday last, the couple and their two children ages 4 and 3 years, were present in a car attempting to cross the Berbice River Bridge when they were stopped at the police outpost located at the entrance to the bridge.

Police then conducted a search of the vehicle during which they found a white salt bag on the left-side passenger seat covered with clothing.

The couple when questioned about the items in the bags did not respond, which led ranks to open the bag in the presence of the couple.

Police discovered seven parcels containing what was suspected to be cannabis, wrapped in transparent plastic. The items were later weighed and amounted to 9 kilogrammes.

However, after the discovery, Collins ran and jumped into the car and drove away with her children, while Grant was arrested.

Collins was later apprehended on Tuesday at her house in Number Two Village, East Canje Berbice.