Delivery service meeting needs amid COVID-19

HeroCart, a small business that offers delivery services for food, laundry and nearly any day-to-day request around Georgetown, has risen to the challenge of meeting the needs of those stuck indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, HeroCart’s Co-founder and Operations Manager, Kimberley Dutchin, said business has increased since customers are spending more time at home and less time on the streets.

“Food delivery has (been) and still is our biggest request, but currently we are doing a lot of grocery shopping and delivery of other household essentials,” Dutchin explained.