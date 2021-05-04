Sleepin owner, cashier and patrons charged with breaching curfew

Sleepin Hotel owner Clifton Bacchus, one of his cashiers and two patrons were yesterday charged with breaching the national curfew.

Bacchus, 50, of Lots 288-289 Church Street, Georgetown, Shontelle Marshall, 33, of Lot 85 Alberttown, Tyson Wickham, 38, of AA Bent Street, and Althea Agard, appeared in a city court before Principal Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs-Marcus, who read the charge to them.

Bacchus, Marshall and Wickham were charged with breaching the 10.30 pm to 4 am curfew on March 12 at Church Street. Agard, meanwhile, was charged with committing the offence on April 12 at the hotel.