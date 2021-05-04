Fire guts home of relative of suspect in Dover murder

An early Monday morning fire suspected to be an act of arson has destroyed the Linden home of Mary Alleyne, the grandmother of Shaqwuan Alleyne, who is the prime suspect in the murder Shonnette Dover.

The fire started around 4.30 am and police have since launched an investigation to determine the cause.

Police Commander Hugh Winter yesterday told Stabroek News that the matter remains under investigation. He stated that investigators are working to identify a suspect.

According to Winter, from what investigators gathered, the suspect’s father was residing at the Block 22, Wismar, Linden property and his grandmother was not present when the fire occurred.

From investigations it was revealed that a curtain that was hanging out of a window was set alight. The fire quickly spread and consumed the building.

From reports, police said a male was seen running away from the building after the fire was set.