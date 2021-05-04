Walton-Desir says her `mentally lazy’ comment being deliberately misinterpreted

APNU+AFC Parliamentarian Amanza Walton-Desir has accused the governing PPP/C, their supporters and various “surrogates” of deliberating misinterpreting comments she made in an attempt to malign her character.

“The interpretation that the PPP/C and their sycophant surrogates placed on my words confirms that they are content to continue the ruinous racist rhetoric that has plagued Guyana since her independence and one which continues to arrest her development. Their propaganda machinery has been put into over drive to paint me as a racist,” Walton-Desir declared in a video statement on Saturday.

The issue centres around an analysis provided by the politician during an appearance on the talk show ‘Politics 101’ with Dr David Hinds.