Walton-Desir files criminal complaint against Roshan Khan

APNU+AFC Parliamen-tarian Amanza Walton-Desir has filed a criminal complaint against businessman Roshan Khan after he called on Indo-Guyanese to “mark” and “target” her.

“Indo-Guyanese need to picket Parliament and her home and everywhere she is or goes. We must target her with sleeplessness,” Khan said in a post on his Facebook page.

In another post Khan writes that “this sane (sic) woman Amaza must be exposed and marker, yes marked people of Guyana…she must be known, never forget her face.” The same post referred to leader of the Alliance for Change Khemraj Ramjattan as a “traitor”.