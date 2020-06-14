‘Dive and Shoot’ nabbed after almost two years on the run

After managing to elude law enforcers for almost two years, Farok Baksh, who was wanted by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for allegedly trafficking almost 325 pounds of cannabis and cocaine in a boat at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara in 2018, was arrested by the police on Friday.

Head of CANU Michael Atherly yesterday afternoon confirmed that Baksh, also known as ‘Dive and Shoot,’ was arrested around 2pm. He was subsequently handed over to CANU.

CANU, in a statement, had said that during an operation which was conducted in the wee hours of July 14, 2018, several locations along the East Coast seawall, which are used for the docking of fishing vessels, were reconnoitered.