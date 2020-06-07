We collectively raise our voices in condemning the murder of George Floyd

Dear Editor,

Like the rest of the world, we in Guyana witnessed with pain and horror the brutal murder of George Floyd on May 25th in Minneapolis, USA by a white policeman, invoking memories of the centuries of lynching of black men in the United States of America, where so many of our Guyanese and Caribbean citizens have made their homes. The protests in the USA and globally are palpable expressions of the truth and consequences of racial profiling, of unequal treatment under the law and the rise in white supremacy.

Who will ever forget George Floyd pleading not once but twenty times for air? “I can’t breathe, please…”

The coroner’s report gives the cause of death as “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression”. In other words, his death is officially a homicide from asphyxia (lack of oxygen) due to compression (sustained pressure) on his neck and back caused by a police officer. This is also borne out by the independent autopsy report.

As members of civil society in Guyana, we urge the Chair and Secretary-General of CARICOM and the Caribbean Commu-nity to raise their voices in protest against Donald Trump and his government in all possible spaces. We urge that Guyana, as chair of the Group of 77, at the United Nations uses all its influence to ensure that the United States of America is sanctioned for its increasingly pivotal role in the nurturing of white supremacy and increasing militarisation.

There have been protests the world over in solidarity with the family of George Floyd and in condemnation of his killing and of racism. In the wake of his death, we remember 26-year-old Breonna Taylor – a medical worker in Louisville Kentucky – shot to death on in her home on March 13, and Tony McDade, 38-year-old trans person, who was shot by police in Tallahas-see, Florida on May 27th – reported by the Human Rights Campaign as the 12th trans-gender person to be killed in in the USA in 2020. In a Washington Post “Fatal Force” mapping of persons in the USA shot and killed by police in 2019, the figure stands at 1,004, the majority of them being African-American.

The words of writer James Baldwin resonate decades after he wrote them with powerful meaning today in a very sick, very powerful country where state violence aimed at African-Americans is on the rise.

“And at the centre of this dreadful storm, this vast confusion, stand the Black People of this nation, who must now share the fate of a nation that has never accepted them, to which they were brought in chains. Well, if this is so, one has no choice but to do all in one’s power to change that fate, and at no matter what risk – eviction, imprisonment, torture, death. For the sake of one’s children in order to minimise the bill that they must pay, one must be careful not to take refuge in any delusion – and the value placed on the colour of the skin is always and everywhere and forever a delusion. I know that what I am asking is impossible. But in our time, as in every time, the impossible is the least that one can demand – and one is, after all, emboldened by the spectacle of human history in general, and American Negro history in particular, for it testifies to nothing less than the perpetual achievement of the impossible.”

Black Lives Matter. Always. Everywhere.

In the multi-racial society that is Guyana, we in civil society, individually and collectively raise our voices in condemning the murder of George Floyd, calling for justice and standing in solidarity with George Floyd and all victims of racism, extra judicial killings and state brutality. We close with the words of Martin Carter from Poems of Affinity: As New As Old (II)

… New and Old

is the face of the world’s great grief,

…A green leaf

on the branch of a tree fingers

our time’s disgraceful space. We

are its measure.”

Yours faithfully,

Vanda Radzik

Jocelyn Dow

Josephine Whitehead

Donald Rodney

Vidyaratha Kissoon

Dave Martins

Maj Gen Joseph Singh

(Ret’d)

Edward Greene

Ian McDonald

Charles Guyana (Anglican

Bishop)

Francis Alleyne RC

Bishop of Georgetown

Mike McCormack

Denise Dias – Mothers in

Black

Roy & Monica Beepat

Alissa Trotz

Danuta Radzik

Help & Shelter

Linda Hustler-Gray

Gaitrie Shivsankar.

Akola Thompson

Women’s Wednesdays

Guyana

Omattie Madray

ChildLink

Suraiya Ismail

Rev Patricia Sheerattan-

Bisnauth – Guyana

Presbyterian Church

Krysta Bisnauth

Angelina DeAbreu

National Toshaos Council

Executive

Nicholas Fredericks

– Shulinab

Beverley Clenkian

– St Cuthbert’s

Russian Dorrick-

Yupukari

Paul Pierre – Kwebana

Marbel Thomas –

Campbelltown

Ricky Boyle – Kimbia

Jude B Da Silva

Rose Roberts

Jacqueline Allicock

– Chair NRDDB

Ivor Marslow – NRDDB

Immaculata Casimero

– Aishalton

Tranaparency Institute of

Guyana Inc.

Frederick Collins

Alfred Bhulai

Sherlina Nageer

Red Thread

Karen de Souza

Vanessa Ross

Wintress White

Susan Collymore

Joy Marcus

Halima Khan

Ayo Dalgety-Dean

Ferlin Pedro

Joan McDonald

Women & Gender

Equality Commission

Pauline Bullen

Nicole Cole – Rastafari

Community Rep

Colin Edwards

Deirdre Jafferally

Alim Hosein

Al Creighton

Rene & Tina Edwards

Salima Bacchus-Hinds

Anna Iles

Joel Simpson

Kobe Smith

SASOD

SWAG

Melanie McTurk

Renata Chuck-a-Sang

Aisha Fraites

Christina Dow

Abbyssinian Carto

Vikki Helmich

Ingrid Sarabo

Raquel Thomas

Citizens Against Rape

Janette Bulkan

Mary Valenzuela

Ohene Koama

Daphne Johnson

Rev Compton Meerabux

Guyana Human Rights

Association

General Workers Union

Policy Forum Guyana

Guyana Society for the

Blind

ECD7CleanUp Committee

Guyana Community-

Based Rehabilitation

Michelle Kalamandeen

Larry Carryl

Mahendra Doraisami

Natasha George

Marcian Gravesande

Merle Mendonca

Sr. Hazel David

Joy De Florimonte

Padmoutie Pooran

Norris Witter

Meshack Pierre

Sr. Mary Peter Ngui, OSU

Benita Davis

Donneth Kellman

Winston Davis

Joel Thompson, SJ

Cecil Murray

Hazel Sears

Oliver Carr

Asif Khan

Paul Martin, SJ

Hugh Glasgow

Njuma Nelson

UG Female

Empowerment Movement