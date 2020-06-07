Young mother seeks answers from GPH after visit for IUD removal ended in emergency surgery

A 25-year-old mother of three is seeking answers from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where doctors performed an emergency operation on her after she visited to have an Intrauterine device (IUD) removed.

Since then, the young woman said, she has not had a menstrual cycle and feared that her womb might have been removed without her permission.

Earlester Grant-Albert can still remember the hours of August 15, 2019, when an attempt was made to remove the IUD, a commonly used contraceptive, and she was writhing in pain and bleeding severely. The hours and days after that which saw her being operated on are still somewhat of a blur but the young mother said the service provided by the hospital staff, especially the doctor who attempted to remove the IUD, was far from professional and at times she felt less than human.