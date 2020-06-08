Improved performances in some areas but GBTI saw drop in revenue earning opportunities – Isava

While GBTI’s performance saw improvements in 2019 in key areas there was an overall decrease in revenue earning opportunities given the economically challenging environment, according to the Bank’s Executive Director, Richard Isava in his report to shareholders.

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) registered an after-tax profit of $1.48b for the year ended December 2019, a rise of 2.59% over the 2018 figure of $1.44b.

According to the bank’s audited financial statement published in the May 11 edition of Stabroek News, interest income rose from $4.60b to $4.77b. The interest expense declined from $766.8m in 2018 to $763.1m last year. Net interest income for 2018 was $3.84b in 2018 compared to $4.01b