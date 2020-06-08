Ministry of Finance’s counter services suspended following burst main

The Ministry of Finance today said that yesterday it suffered a burst main, which resulted in severe water damage to documents and equipment in the main building, and the disruption of all phone services. Contrary to some media reports, it said that the Office of the Minister of Finance is unaffected.

“Please be advised therefore, that our counter services are suspended until Thursday, June 11, 2020. All other services, including the payment of salaries and pensions, remain uninterrupted.

“We are working assiduously to ensure that the full operation of the Ministry is swiftly restored”, the Ministry said in a release.