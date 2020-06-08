Georgetown Chamber urges all parties to support timely completion of recount

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry which is an accredited observer at the National Recount of votes today urged all parties to support the rapid conclusion of the recount process. Final tabulation is to be completed this morning and the process towards certification of the election result will then begin.

A statement from the GCCI follows:

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) is an accredited observer of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections (GRE) for which it has fielded observers throughout the process. With the National Recount currently drawing to a conclusion, the Chamber would like to express its satisfaction with the process of the Recount and state that the process undertaken is one from which the will of the people can fairly and credibly emanate.

It is with this in mind that the GCCI encourages all political parties to support the timely completion of this exercise. The timely completion of this exercise is underscored in light of the global pandemic currently gripping our nation for which the non-completion of this exercise has adversely affected our response as a nation.

Further, the Chamber would like to call on the political parties involved in the process to respect the outcome of the recount and uphold the rule of law and democratic pillars and principles upon which our nation rests. It is noteworthy to mention that any attempt to thwart or subvert the will of the people or the process through which that will emanates spells dire consequences for our nation.

Out of the recount process, there can only be one winner – a winner elected by the people of Guyana. Thus, the Chamber would like to urge that the winner of the process humbly enter government and govern for all of the people of Guyana. The GCCI remains supportive of any government brought to power by the democratic process and, will continue to act as a partner in nation-building as we all seek to develop this nation of ours.