Georgetown Chamber urges quick recount of votes

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) yesterday welcomed the appointment of a ”high-level” CARICOM team to recount ballots from the March 2nd general elections and urged that it be done with alacrity.

In a statement yesterday, the Chamber which was an accredited local observer group, acknowledged the consensus between President David Granger and Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on the recount of all of the ballots cast in the 10 Electoral Districts for the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The deal was announced on Saturday by the Chair of CARICOM, Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley.