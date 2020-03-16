Leopold St man targeted in shooting

A Leopold Street man was the apparent target of a gunman, who shot at him while driving through the area yesterday.

No one was injured in the shooting. The man who was shot at has not been identified. The incident occurred at approximately 12:10 pm in the vicinity of George and Leopold streets.

Police Commander of Region Four (A) Phillip Azore last night told Stabroek News that they are still investigating the shooting and the motive is unclear.

An eyewitness told Stabroek News that the man came under attack as the car was driving through the area. The man recounted that after one of the occupants of the car spotted the man, he jumped out and opened fire.

The eyewitness recalled hearing two gunshots and seeing the shooter hopping back into the car, which then sped away.

The police responded to the shooting and have launched an investigation.