The police have ruled out that Sunday’s shooting incident which saw a Leopold Street man being targeted was gang related, Regional Commander (ag) Phillip Azore said.

Contacted for an update last evening, Azore told Stabroek News that the investigation is almost complete.

“The motive is definitely not gang related,” Azore said.

Stabroek News had reported that the man, whose identity remains unknown was shot at while driving through the area.