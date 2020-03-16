Jagdeo urges swift action on COVID-19

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an “existential” threat to all Guyanese and emphasis needs to be place on addressing the now global pandemic, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Bharrat Jagdeo has said.
At a press conference at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown, on Saturday afternoon, Jagdeo said that the country needs to move on from its current political crisis and address the COVID-19 threat soonest. “…It doesn’t discriminate on the basis of your race or your religion,” he observed.