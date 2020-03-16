Two homeless after Rose Hall house destroyed by fire

Two persons are homeless after their wooden house was completed destroyed by a fire of unknown origin on Saturday afternoon at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.

An elderly woman and her son reportedly resided in the house, which is located at Middle Walk Dam, Rose Hall Town.

The house did not have electricity.

According to residents, the fire started sometime around 5pm on Saturday.

One neighbour said that the woman’s son was last seen leaving the house. “He must be leave something lighting cause the house na get current but nobody na been home when the fire start,” the neighbour related. The neighbour said that since the structure was old, the fire quickly raced through it, destroying the structure completely.

Fire-fighters contained the blaze and prevented it from catching on to nearby buildings.

The occupants have since moved in with relatives. An investigation into the fire is ongoing.