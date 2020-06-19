Georgetown Chamber told GECOM Chair has no confidence in Chief Elections Officer

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has expressed its complete lack of faith in the embattled Chief Election Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, to execute his mandate and describes his reports as prejudiced and not credible.

In a letter dated June 15 from the GCCI president, Nicholas Boyer to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) chair, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, and seen by this newspaper, several concerns were addressed, chief of which was the conduct of Lowenfield.

The letter began by congratulating the Chair on an exercise that was “well conducted and produced a true and accurate vote count, representing the will of the electorate.” However, as accredited observers, the GCCI drew to the Chair’s attention, a number of “unfair and irregular actions” undertaken by GECOM Secretariat that it felt were completely outside of the scope of the Recount Order.