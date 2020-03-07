City chamber flays GECOM over Region Four tabulation

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) yesterday flayed GECOM over its handling of the tabulation of results for Region Four at Monday’s general elections and called for a credible declaration using the Statements of Poll.

GCCI accused GECOM of undermining the integrity of the electoral process by circumventing established procedures during the tabulation process for Region Four.

The GCCI said it served as a domestic observer at Monday’s elections and was present at the office of the Returning Officer (RO) for Region 4 when the tabulation process was halted without sound justification on several occasions. The GCCI said it was also present at the High and Hadfield Sts office during the attempted declaration and publication of results for Region 4 which was made by the RO despite an incomplete tabulation process.