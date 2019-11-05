Georgetown Chamber concerned at GECOM plan to remove 28,000 names

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) yesterday noted with “deep concern” the decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to have some 28,000 persons be removed from the voters’ list as they have not uplifted their National Identification Cards.

“The GCCI wishes to highlight that such a decision would be regarded as unconstitutional given that this is in contravention to the Chief Justice’s ruling on this matter which is very explicit. Secondly, an Identification Card is not a requirement to vote since registered voters can also vote by way of presenting a valid passport or other form of Identification”, the GCCI said.