Gov’t seeking to have Houston/ Agricola road, bridge fixed

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma on Friday morning met with residents of Houston and Agricola, East Bank Demerara who were assured that a road and major bridge will be examined by engineers shortly with a view to having them fixed.

Accompanying Sharma on the visit was the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, according to a release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure. The two listened to the complaints by residents in Back Street, Houston.

The release said that the two officials were told that the street has been lined with potholes for years and becomes almost impassable when it rains.