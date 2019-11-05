Castello woman charged over video posted to porn site, WhatsApp

A woman was granted bail yesterday after she denied exposing a video of herself and another on a pornography website and WhatsApp.

Annissa Williams, 29, of Lot 28 Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, appeared in the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the indictable charge to her.

It was alleged that between July 1st and July 31st, 2019, at Castello Housing Scheme, Williams knowingly and without lawful justification exposed a video of the other woman on both the website and WhatsApp, with intent to corrupt the morals of the public.

Williams, the mother of a toddler, was represented by attorney-at-law George Thomas, who told the court that his client was not guilty of the charge. He also told the court that after the video was released, Williams also became a victim because she is also in the video and experienced embarrassment.

The police prosecutor did not object to bail being granted.

Williams was released on $30,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until November 25th.