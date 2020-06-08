Murder 200 in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) The country’s murder toll has now reached the 200-mark with the shooting death of a man whose body was found in some bushes in Wallerfield in Saturday.

It is believed that the victim, Rondell Bramble, was shot on Thursday night after he and some other men went to the area with the intention of selling two firearms.

However, the transaction did not go as planned.

Police said they were informed that four men, including Bramble went to the location to sell the firearms on Thursday around 11 p.m. During the transaction, the potential buyers opened fire on the group. The victims then ran off.

On Saturday, officers returned to the scene and found Bramble’s body in some bushes. It was already in a state of decomposition.

Even though police said it was evident that Bramble had been shot, his body will be taken to the Forensic Sciences Centre today where an autopsy is expected to take place to determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, police have since identified the two people who were shot and killed during an incident at Almond Drive in Morvant on Saturday afternoon.

The victims were said to be Wayne Liverpool and Thorian Holder, both of Almond Drive.

A third man was also shot in the melee and remained warded in critical condition at the Port of Spain Hospital.