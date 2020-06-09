Private sector should not be promoting alcohol use now

Dear Editor,

There is sickening news (Kaieteur News 7 June, 2020) that ANSA McAl will be going on an alcohol promotion for Father’s Day. ANSA McAl must have missed the news that men are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and that Guyana’s public health officials have asked men to be conscious of their behaviours.

The World Health Organisation notes “At times of lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol consumption can exacerbate health vulnerability, risk-taking behaviours, mental health issues and violence. PAHO/WHO reminds people that drinking alcohol does not protect them from COVID-19 and encourages governments to limit alcohol consumption during the pandemic. https://www.paho.org/en/news/14-4-2020-alcohol-does-not-protect-against-covid-19-and-its-access-should-be-restricted-during

In this time of stress and uncertainty in Guyana, ANSA McAl is missing the opportunity to promote health, wellness and safety for fathers and their families.

The private sector should not be promoting alcohol use now. Guyana bears a burden in its health and social sectors because of the culture of alcohol consumption.

ANSA McAl and other actors in the alcohol industry should do better, and not be contributing to that burden. The media should resist promoting alcohol consumption at this time.

Yours faithfully,

Vidyaratha Kissoon